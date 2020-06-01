TRANSITION-METAL-CARBENE-LIKE INTERMOLECULAR INSERTION OF A BORYLENE INTO C–H BONDS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 01 giugno 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0CC03075A, Communication

Siyuan Liu, Marc-André Légaré, Alexander Hofmann, Theresa Dellermann, Holger Braunschweig

In analogy to transition-metal carbene chemistry, [(OC) 5 MoBN(SiMe 3 ) 2 ] acts as a source of a borylene fragment for selective intermolecular insertion into C–H bonds under very mild conditions.

