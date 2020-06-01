lunedì, Giugno 1, 2020
TRANSITION-METAL-CARBENE-LIKE INTERMOLECULAR INSERTION OF A BORYLENE INTO C–H BONDS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 01 giugno 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC03075A, Communication
Siyuan Liu, Marc-André Légaré, Alexander Hofmann, Theresa Dellermann, Holger Braunschweig
In analogy to transition-metal carbene chemistry, [(OC)5MoBN(SiMe3)2] acts as a source of a borylene fragment for selective intermolecular insertion into C–H bonds under very mild conditions.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/EqfXlTtIZig/D0CC03075A

