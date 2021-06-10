(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 10 giugno 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CP01077H, Paper

Pit Boden, Patrick Di Martino-Fumo, Gereon Niedner-Schatteburg, Wolfram Willy Seidel, Katja Heinze, Markus Gerhards

The development of photoactive transition metal complexes with Earth-abundant metals is a rapidly growing research field, where a deeper understanding of the underlying photophysical processes is of great importance. A…

