Biomater. Sci., 2020,
DOI: K, Paper
Feng Wang, Kai Hou, Wenjing Chen, Yuancheng Wang, Riyuan Wang, Chi Tian, Sheng Xu, Yanting Ji, Qianqian Yang, Ping Zhao, Ling Yu, Zhisong Lu, Huijie Zhang, Fushu Li, Han Wang, Baicheng He, David L. Kaplan, Qingyou Xia
The present study demonstrates fabrication of PDGF-BB functionalized sericin hydrogel to explore biomaterials-related utility in bone tissue engineering.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/BM/C9BM01478K