21 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

CS: PUBBLICATO IL TESTO DEFINITIVO DEL PNIEC

AMMINISTRAZIONE GIUSTIZIA: INFORMATIVA MINISTRO BONAFEDE IN AULA

YOUTH MOBILITY SCHEME 2020 FOR SOUTH KOREAN NATIONALS

HONOUR THE VICTIMS OF A MILITARY PLANE CRASH

UNQUALIFIED BOLTON IMMIGRATION ADVISER GIVEN COMMUNITY ORDER.

GREGORETTI: SISTO (FI), DA PD-M5S SCELTA OTTUSA, UMILIANO ISTITUZIONI

CONTE ALL'INAUGURAZIONE DELL’A.A. DELL’UNIVERSITà DI FIRENZE

IRAQ: DUE RAZZI ESPLODONO VICINO ALL’AMBASCIATA USA

“PENSIERI NASCOSTI” DI FRANCESCO, NELLE OMELIE A SANTA MARTA

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XV N. 247 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

Home » TRANSGENIC PDGF-BB/SERICIN HYDROGEL SUPPORTS FOR CELL PROLIFERATION AND OSTEOGENIC DIFFERENTIATION
Agenparl English Educazione Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

TRANSGENIC PDGF-BB/SERICIN HYDROGEL SUPPORTS FOR CELL PROLIFERATION AND OSTEOGENIC DIFFERENTIATION

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), mar 21 gennaio 2020

Biomater. Sci., 2020,
DOI: K, Paper
Feng Wang, Kai Hou, Wenjing Chen, Yuancheng Wang, Riyuan Wang, Chi Tian, Sheng Xu, Yanting Ji, Qianqian Yang, Ping Zhao, Ling Yu, Zhisong Lu, Huijie Zhang, Fushu Li, Han Wang, Baicheng He, David L. Kaplan, Qingyou Xia
The present study demonstrates fabrication of PDGF-BB functionalized sericin hydrogel to explore biomaterials-related utility in bone tissue engineering.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/BM/C9BM01478K

Related posts

TRANSGENIC PDGF-BB/SERICIN HYDROGEL SUPPORTS FOR CELL PROLIFERATION AND OSTEOGENIC DIFFERENTIATION

Redazione

A NOVEL CELL MEMBRANE-CLOAKED MAGNETIC NANOGRIPPER WITH ENHANCED STABILITY FOR DRUG DISCOVERY

Redazione

OVERVIEW OF THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN THE FIELD OF DRUG-ELUTING STENT TECHNOLOGY

Redazione

A MULTI-FUNCTIONAL DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEM BASED ON POLYPHENOLS FOR EFFICIENT TUMOR INHIBITION AND METASTASIS PREVENTION

Redazione

METHOTREXATE–MN2+ BASED NANOSCALE COORDINATION POLYMERS AS A THERANOSTIC NANOPLATFORM FOR MRI GUIDED CHEMOTHERAPY

Redazione

A UPAR TARGETED NANOPLATFORM WITH AN NIR LASER-RESPONSIVE DRUG RELEASE PROPERTY FOR TRI-MODAL IMAGING AND SYNERGISTIC PHOTOTHERMAL-CHEMOTHERAPY OF TRIPLE-NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More