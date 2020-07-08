TRANSFORMATIONS OF THE CYCLO-P4 LIGAND IN [CP′′′CO(η4-P4)]

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 08 luglio 2020
Chem. Sci., 2020, 11,6745-6751
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC01740J, Edge Article
Martin Piesch, Michael Seidl, Manfred Scheer
The reactivity of the cyclo-P4 ligand complex [Cp′′′Co(η4-P4)] (1) (Cp′′′ = 1,2,4-tri-tert-butyl-cyclopentadienyl) towards reduction and main group nucleophiles was investigated.
