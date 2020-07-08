mercoledì, Luglio 8, 2020
Breaking News

DL SEMPLIFICAZIONI: SCHIFANI (FI), SERVE CORAGGIO O ITALIA NON RIPARTE

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 8, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 8, 2020

INSPECTION REPORT PUBLISHED: AN INSPECTION OF THE HANDLING OF COMPLAINTS AND MP’S…

IN GERMANIA L’ULTIMO SALUTO A GEORG RATZINGER. IL MESSAGGIO DI BENEDETTO XVI

PONTE GENOVA, CRIMI: NON DEVE ESSERE RICONSEGNATO NELLE MANI DEI BENETTON

L.ELETTORALE: SISTO (FI), PER MAGGIORANZA VIENE PRIMA DI EMERGENZA ECONOMICA

COSTITUZIONE IN GIUDIZIO DEL SENATO IN UN CONFLITTO DI ATTRIBUZIONE SOLLEVATO DALLA…

LIGURIA, SALVINI: LA REGIONE È SEQUESTRATA DAL GOVERNO, DOMANI MANIFESTEREMO PER CHIEDERNE…

NEW SANCTIONS REGIME AMONG PUSH TO BOOST PROTECTION FOR PERSECUTED RELIGIOUS GROUPS

Agenparl

TRANSFORMATIONS OF THE CYCLO-P4 LIGAND IN [CP′′′CO(η4-P4)]

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 08 luglio 2020

Chem. Sci., 2020, 11,6745-6751
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC01740J, Edge Article
Open Access Open Access
Martin Piesch, Michael Seidl, Manfred Scheer
The reactivity of the cyclo-P4 ligand complex [Cp′′′Co(η4-P4)] (1) (Cp′′′ = 1,2,4-tri-tert-butyl-cyclopentadienyl) towards reduction and main group nucleophiles was investigated.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/hBtmTSxQ1eM/D0SC01740J

Post collegati

SPEECH: A PLAN FOR JOBS SPEECH

Redazione

COMPLETION AND EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES OF BEGINNING POSTSECONDARY STUDENTS IN SUBBACCALAUREATE PROGRAMS

Redazione

D–π–A AZINE BASED AIEGEN WITH SOLVENT DEPENDENT RESPONSE TOWARDS A NERVE AGENT

Redazione

SIMULTANEOUS WASTEWATER TREATMENT AND ENERGY HARVESTING IN MICROBIAL FUEL CELLS: AN UPDATE ON THE BIOCATALYSTS

Redazione

CORRECTION: MIR-132 ENHANCES PROLIFERATION AND MIGRATION OF HACAT CELLS BY TARGETING TIMP3

Redazione

FILE NUMBER: 0970-EX-ST-2020, CALLSIGN: WQ9XSS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More