TRANSFORMATION OF ZIF-8 NANOPARTICLES INTO 3D NITROGEN-DOPED HIERARCHICALLY POROUS CARBON FOR LI–S BATTERIES

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,17345-17352
DOI: 10.1039/C9RA10063F, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Guiqiang Cao, Da Bi, Jingxiang Zhao, Jing Zheng, Zhikang Wang, Qingxue Lai, Yanyu Liang
A novel transformation strategy assisted with ammonia treatment was successfully developed to fabricate ZIF-8-derived nitrogen-doped hierarchically porous carbon (NHPC/NH3).
