mercoledì, Maggio 6, 2020
TRANSFORMATION OF ZIF-8 NANOPARTICLES INTO 3D NITROGEN-DOPED HIERARCHICALLY POROUS CARBON FOR LI–S BATTERIES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 06 maggio 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,17345-17352
DOI: 10.1039/C9RA10063F, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Guiqiang Cao, Da Bi, Jingxiang Zhao, Jing Zheng, Zhikang Wang, Qingxue Lai, Yanyu Liang
A novel transformation strategy assisted with ammonia treatment was successfully developed to fabricate ZIF-8-derived nitrogen-doped hierarchically porous carbon (NHPC/NH3).
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/jwXyjyBtAzI/C9RA10063F

