07/19/2021 07:20 AM EDT

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The United States commends the Kingdom of Morocco for its collaboration in repatriating Abdul Latif Nasir, a Moroccan citizen who had been held at the Guantanamo Bay Detention Facility. Abdul Nasir is the first detainee to be repatriated to his country of origin during the Biden-Harris Administration. The Administration is dedicated to following a deliberate and thorough process focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population of the Guantanamo facility while also safeguarding the security of the United States and its allies.

Morocco’s leadership in facilitating Nasir’s repatriation, alongside its past willingness to return its foreign terrorist fighters from northeast Syria, should encourage other nations to repatriate their citizens who have traveled to fight for terrorist organizations abroad.

Under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohamed VI, Morocco and the United States have enjoyed robust and long-standing counterterrorism cooperation and work closely to safeguard both countries’ national security interests. We appreciate Morocco’s efforts as a stable security-exporting partner, including its ongoing leadership of the Global Counterterrorism Forum and its sustaining role in the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

