Special Traffic News Due to improved weather condition, the following arrangements have been implemented on Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) HKLR: The speed limit of the HZMB HKLR resumes to 100 km/h.

Trains no. G80/79 and G will not stop at Wuhan until further notice from 26 January onwards. Ticket sales for trains travelling between Hong Kong West Kowloon and Wuhan will not be available until further notice. According to the information from the MTRCL, Passengers holding tickets for trains between Hong Kong West Kowloon and Wuhan can get a full refund if required. Passengers who purchased tickets on or before 27 January for trains between Hong Kong West Kowloon and other Mainland stations can get a full refund for valid tickets if required. For enquiries, please call the High Speed Rail Ticketing and Customer Service Hotline on 2120 0888.

Train service on the High Speed Rail between Hong Kong West Kowloon Station and the Mainland will be suspended from 30 January until further notice. Hong Kong West Kowloon Station will be closed from this date onwards. According to the information from the MTRCL, passengers holding tickets for trains between Hong Kong West Kowloon and the Mainland should keep their tickets and receipts or ticket purchase verifications to obtain refunds at Hong Kong West Kowloon Station after it reopens. Please refer to the latest ticket refund arrangements as announced by the MTR. You may also visit the High Speed Rail website www. mtr. com. hk/highspeed or refer to the High Speed Rail app. If you have purchased tickets through the 12306 website, refunds can be directly obtained through the website.

Due to high wind , the following special traffic and transport arrangements have been implemented on Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) Main Bridge, with details as shown below:

(i) The speed limit of the fast and middle lanes of HZMB Main Bridge are lowered from 100km/h to 80 km/h; and

(ii) The speed limit of the slow lane of HZMB Main Bridge is lowered from 80km/h to 60 km/h.