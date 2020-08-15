sabato, Agosto 15, 2020
Breaking News

PANDEMIA, CEI: Sì AI CORI NELLE MESSE E NIENTE DISTANZA TRA FAMILIARI

MARIA PORTA DEL CIELO, ATTRAVERSO L’ASSUNZIONE SI FA PIù VICINA

ALEPPO CELEBRA L’ASSUNTA. PADRE AL SABBAGH: METTIAMO RADICI PROFONDE

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #62

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

PRESS RELEASE: WORLD LEADERS PAY TRIBUTE AS NATION FALLS SILENT TO MARK…

MEASURING INCOME INEQUALITY AND IMPLICATIONS FOR ECONOMIC TRANSMISSION CHANNELS

STRESS TESTING AND CALIBRATION OF MACROPRUDENTIAL POLICY TOOLS

INVESTOR SENTIMENT, SOVEREIGN DEBT MISPRICING, AND ECONOMIC OUTCOMES

TRADE, PRODUCTIVITY AND (MIS)ALLOCATION

Agenparl

TRAINING SESSION: &QUOT;MICROAGRESSIONS&QUOT;

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – TACOMA (WASHINGTON), sab 15 agosto 2020

Tue, 15 Sep 2020 – 9am

Register now

“Microaggressions are the everyday verbal, nonverbal, and environmental slights, snubs, or insults, whether intentional or unintentional, which communicate hostile, derogatory, or negative messages to target persons based solely upon their marginalized group membership.” –Dr. Derald Wing Sue

Microaggressions affect populations beyond racial minorities, such as but not limited to those who are marginalized based on their gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, socioeconomic status, etc. Although “micro” is in the word, microaggressions can result in significant real life consequences such as anxiety and depression. At the core, although they are everyday interactions that are seemingly small in nature, microaggressions speak to larger worldviews such as inclusion/exclusion and superiority/inferiority which reflect and perpetuate systems of power that enforce differences in minorities as “less than” or “other”.

Zoom link will be provided upon registration.

This course is intended for faculty and staff members.

Fonte/Source: https://www.pugetsound.edu/news-and-events/events-calendar/details/training-session-microagressions/2020-09-15/

Post collegati

TRAINING SESSION: &QUOT;MICROAGRESSIONS&QUOT;

Redazione

TECHNOLOGY SERVICES ZOOM Q&AMP;A SESSION

Redazione

TRAINING SESSION: MAKING CONNECTIONS THAT MATTER VIA LINKEDIN

Redazione

LAST DAY TO DROP WITHOUT RECORD

Redazione

LOGJAM 2020

Redazione

PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT: &QUOT;IMPLICIT BIAS AND BELONGING&QUOT;

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More