(AGENPARL) – TACOMA (WASHINGTON), sab 15 agosto 2020

Tue, 15 Sep 2020 – 9am

Register now

“Microaggressions are the everyday verbal, nonverbal, and environmental slights, snubs, or insults, whether intentional or unintentional, which communicate hostile, derogatory, or negative messages to target persons based solely upon their marginalized group membership.” –Dr. Derald Wing Sue

Microaggressions affect populations beyond racial minorities, such as but not limited to those who are marginalized based on their gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, socioeconomic status, etc. Although “micro” is in the word, microaggressions can result in significant real life consequences such as anxiety and depression. At the core, although they are everyday interactions that are seemingly small in nature, microaggressions speak to larger worldviews such as inclusion/exclusion and superiority/inferiority which reflect and perpetuate systems of power that enforce differences in minorities as “less than” or “other”.

Zoom link will be provided upon registration.

This course is intended for faculty and staff members.

Fonte/Source: https://www.pugetsound.edu/news-and-events/events-calendar/details/training-session-microagressions/2020-09-15/