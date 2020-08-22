sabato, Agosto 22, 2020
Breaking News

IN BELGIO AUMENTANO I BATTESIMI DEGLI ADULTI

IN INDIA INAUGURATO IL PRIMO CENTRO PER PAZIENTI COVID-19

SCUOLE CATTOLICHE, IGNORATE PER LA RIPRESA DI SETTEMBRE

CONSUMO DI RISORSE DELLA TERRA, PER LA PANDEMIA L’OVERSHOOT DAY ARRIVA 25…

NON SI FERMANO LE VIOLENZE IN NIGERIA: AL VIA 40 GIORNI DI…

CULTURE RECOVERY FUND SAVES 135 GRASSROOTS MUSIC VENUES WITH EMERGENCY GRANTS

JAPAN’S INBOUND TOURISM BOOM: LESSONS FOR ITS POST-COVID-19 REVIVAL

TUNISIA MONETARY POLICY SINCE THE ARAB SPRING: THE FALL OF THE EXCHANGE…

SOCIO-ECONOMIC SPILLOVERS FROM SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONES: EVIDENCE FROM CAMBODIA

MITIGATING LONG-TERM UNEMPLOYMENT IN EUROPE

Agenparl
Image default
Home » TRAINING SESSION: GREEN DOT BYSTANDER WORKSHOP

TRAINING SESSION: GREEN DOT BYSTANDER WORKSHOP

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – TACOMA (WASHINGTON), sab 22 agosto 2020

Tue, 22 Sep 2020 – 1pm

Register now

Note: This is part of a 3-part series. Please register for all sessions on the registration form.

This workshop will introduce the basic elements of Green Dot, focusing on the vital role university employees play in establishing and reinforcing the culture that students and colleagues exist within. The program is designed to help employees to integrate within their current job functions key behaviors that establish tow norms 1: power-based personal violence wont’ be tolerated and 2: everyone, including faculty, staff and administrators, do their part to keep the campus community free from violence and fear of violence.

Zoom link will be provided upon registration. This course is intended for faculty and staff members.

Facilitator: Marta Cady, associate dean of students for Student Support

Fonte/Source: https://www.pugetsound.edu/news-and-events/events-calendar/details/training-session-green-dot-bystander-workshop/2020-09-22/

Post collegati

TRAINING SESSION: GREEN DOT BYSTANDER WORKSHOP

Redazione

INTERNATIONAL DAY COMMEMORATING THE VICTIMS OF ACTS OF VIOLENCE

Redazione

INTERNATIONAL DAY COMMEMORATING THE VICTIMS OF ACTS OF VIOLENCE BASED ON RELIGION OR BELIEF: DECLARATION BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE ON BEHALF OF THE EUROPEAN UNION

Redazione

CHILDREN’S FICTION ON TERROR IS LEADING A YOUTH ‘WRITE-BACK’ AGAINST POST-9/11 PARANOIA

Redazione

AUDITION FOR FALL THEATRE ARTS PRODUCTION, &QUOT;STUPID FUCKING BIRD&QUOT;

Redazione

CALL FOR RESEARCH ON GENDERED VIOLENCE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More