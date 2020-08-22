TRAINING SESSION: GREEN DOT BYSTANDER WORKSHOP

(AGENPARL) – TACOMA (WASHINGTON), sab 22 agosto 2020

Tue, 22 Sep 2020 – 1pm

Note: This is part of a 3-part series. Please register for all sessions on the registration form.

This workshop will introduce the basic elements of Green Dot, focusing on the vital role university employees play in establishing and reinforcing the culture that students and colleagues exist within. The program is designed to help employees to integrate within their current job functions key behaviors that establish tow norms 1: power-based personal violence wont’ be tolerated and 2: everyone, including faculty, staff and administrators, do their part to keep the campus community free from violence and fear of violence.

Zoom link will be provided upon registration. This course is intended for faculty and staff members.

Facilitator: Marta Cady, associate dean of students for Student Support

