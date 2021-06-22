(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 22 giugno 2021

At approximately 5:00 this morning, the Calgary Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of Moraine Road in northeast Calgary. On arrival, crews found a large volume of smoke and flame in a commercial yard coming from a trailer. The fire was threatening buildings, and other trailers in the yard. Firefighters had to force access to the yard, and were able to quickly bring the fire under control with hose lines. Access to the area was very limited and challenged incoming crews. Once crews were able to approach the trailer, firefighters found a lone occupant of the trailer that was suffering from burns and smoke inhalation. The injured male occupant was treated on scene and then transported by EMS to hospital with serious injuries.

Firefighters gained access to all threatened buildings and determined that they were unoccupied. Damage was minor to the exposures, and limited to smoke and exterior heat damage. One firefighter was treated on scene for minor injuries, and crews continue to extinguish hot spots. Calgary Police is assisting with access and perimeter control, and the cause of the fire is currently being investigated. Fire crews will remain on scene for the next several hours today.

