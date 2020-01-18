18 Gennaio 2020
I PESCATORI E LA FEDE, UNA RELAZIONE DA CUSTODIRE

I CENTRI CAV DI ROMA, ‘CAPITALI’ DELLA VITA

LIBIA: LE INCOGNITE DELLA CONFERENZA DI BERLINO

IL PAPA: VALORIZZARE IL LAVORO DI CHI PESCA E DIFENDE IL MARE

HEBDOMADA PAPAE: IL GR IN LATINO DEL 18 GENNAIO

BOLIVIA: IL CONSIGLIO DEI LAICI INVITA EVO MORALES A NON PROVOCARE CONFLITTI…

ROMA, SALVINI: RAGGI FERMA ANCHE LE AUTO, PRONTI A SALVARE CITTà E…

WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS PITCH INNOVATION FOR AFRICA TO UK INVESTORS

CONTE ALLA CONFERENZA DI BERLINO SULLA LIBIA

MESSICO: NUOVA CAROVANA DI HONDUREGNI ALLA FRONTIERA DEL CHIAPAS

TRAFFIC AT PRINCE EDWARD ROAD WEST (TAI KOK TSUI BOUND), ARGYLE STREET (TAI KOK TSUI BOUND) AND SAI YEE STREET HAVE RESUMED NORMAL.
TRAFFIC AT PRINCE EDWARD ROAD WEST (TAI KOK TSUI BOUND), ARGYLE STREET (TAI KOK TSUI BOUND) AND SAI YEE STREET HAVE RESUMED NORMAL.

(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, sab 18 gennaio 2020

Transport Department – Special Traffic News

PM

Transport Department has launched the “HKeMobility” mobile applications for disseminating the latest traffic news. For major incidents, messages will also be sent through “GovHK Notifications”. Please download from Google Play or App Store.

Special Traffic News

    1. Traffic at Prince Edward Road West (Tai Kok Tsui bound), Argyle Street (Tai Kok Tsui bound) and Sai Yee Street have resumed normal.
    2. Due to watermain emergency works , the fast lane of Prince Edward Road East Kwun Tong bound near Choi Hung Estate is closed to all traffic.
      Only remaining lanes are still available to motorists.
    3. Due to watermain emergency works , the slow lane of Connaught Road Central Causeway Bay bound near Connaught Place is closed to all traffic.
      Only remaining lanes are still available to motorists.
Fonte/Source: https://www.td.gov.hk/en/special_news/spnews.htm

