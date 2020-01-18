(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, sab 18 gennaio 2020

﻿

Special Traffic News Traffic at Prince Edward Road West (Tai Kok Tsui bound), Argyle Street (Tai Kok Tsui bound) and Sai Yee Street have resumed normal.

Due to watermain emergency works , the fast lane of Prince Edward Road East Kwun Tong bound near Choi Hung Estate is closed to all traffic.

Only remaining lanes are still available to motorists.

Due to watermain emergency works , the slow lane of Connaught Road Central Causeway Bay bound near Connaught Place is closed to all traffic.

Only remaining lanes are still available to motorists.

Only remaining lanes are still available to motorists.

