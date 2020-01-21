21 Gennaio 2020
TRAFFIC AT HONG CHONG ROAD AND PRINCESS MARGARET ROAD CROSS HARBOUR TUNNEL BOUND HAS RESUMED NORMAL.

(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, mar 21 gennaio 2020

Transport Department – Special Traffic News

Transport Department has launched the “HKeMobility” mobile applications for disseminating the latest traffic news. For major incidents, messages will also be sent through “GovHK Notifications”. Please download from Google Play or App Store.

Special Traffic News

    1. Traffic at Hong Chong Road and Princess Margaret Road Cross Harbour Tunnel bound has resumed normal.
    2. Yuen Long Station will be closed from 3pm today and trains will not stop at this station.
      Free shuttle bus service will be arranged between Yuen Long Station and Long Ping Station.
      Passengers are recommended to plan your journey accordingly.
    3. Due to watermain emergency works , the slow lane of Connaught Road Central Causeway Bay bound near Connaught Place is closed to all traffic.
      Only remaining lanes are still available to motorists.
Fonte/Source: https://www.td.gov.hk/en/special_news/spnews.htm

