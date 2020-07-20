lunedì, Luglio 20, 2020
[TRACK AND FIELD] USTFCCCA CITES CLARKE’S TRACK AND FIELD PROGRAMS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – DUBUQUE (IOWA), lun 20 luglio 2020

Track and Field – Mon, Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:55 PM

The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) has announced its 2020 All-Academic Award recipients.

Coach Bradley Johnson‘s Clarke University men’s and women’s track and field teams were named USTFCCCA All-Academic teams.  Clarke’s men’s team sported a 3.102 GPA while the women’s program fashioned a 3.635 GPA. 

 Fifty-seven women’s programs were honored for their academic excellence, while 43 men’s teams were cited. 

Clarke’s Nick Peterson landed a spot on the men’s all-academic list. Breanna Judkins represented Clarke on the women’s all-academic team.

Fonte/Source: http://www.clarkepride.com/article/3244.php

