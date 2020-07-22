TOWNSVILLE TURF CLUB GETTING READY TO JUMP INTO COVID SAFE OPERATION

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), mer 22 luglio 2020

With Queensland’s racing industry ready to welcome punters trackside again, Townsville Turf Club is mounting up and adapting to new ways of operate, like many other local businesses.

Minister for Employment and Small Business Shannon Fentiman hosted a Jobs and Skills Roadshow at the Townsville Turf Club today to highlight the support available for locals in North Queensland including Small Business COVID-19 Adaption grants which the club was successful in receiving.

“We know Townsville small businesses were still recovering from the devastating floods when COVID-19 hit,” Ms Fentiman said.

“That’s why our plan: Unite and Recover for Queensland Jobs is all about support our businesses to recover so they can create more local jobs.

“Because of the great job we’ve done on the health response to COVID-19, we can now focus on our economic plan for recovery.

“We are supporting businesses to get back up on their feet with our extended Back to Work program, which now provides employers with payments of up to $20,000 to take on an apprentice or trainee.

“And our Small Business COVID-19 Adaption grants are assisting impacted businesses to adapt their business and take advantage of new opportunities – these grants are still open for application for North Queensland businesses.”

Member for Mundingburra Coralee O’Rourke encouraged businesses to take advantage of the support available from the Palaszczuk Government.

“We know skills and training will play a vital role in our region’s recovery post COVID-19,” Ms O’Rourke said.

“In a world first, we have partnered with GO1 to provide 400 online courses for businesses and their employees for free, as well as free online TAFE courses in areas such as digital literacy and cyber security.”

Member for Thuringowa Aaron Harper said it was important to support businesses which had been hit hard by the global pandemic.

“We’re focusing on the economic recovery and our Unite and Recover plan is important in achieving this,” Mr Harper said.

“One of the many ways we are supporting our businesses to create more jobs is by removing the training cost to take on an apprentice or trainee under 21.”

Member for Townsville Scott Stewart said it was giving businesses more opportunities to rehire or employ new people, which is good for the economy.

“That’s why the extension of the popular Back to Work program is so vital in helping businesses reopen, rebuild and get growing again,” Mr Stewart said.

“It will also help give unemployed people a chance to get back into the workforce and will support our young people grow their skills through vital training.”

Townsville Turf Club had to close to patrons during COVID-19 and were successful in receiving a $10,000 Small Business COVID-19 Adaption Grant to help them to increase their online presence and enhance their website.

Townsville Turf Club General Manager Natalie Rintala said the grant would help the organisation improve their electronic media to get information out not only on racing, but also their capacity to stage events while observing the new ways to do business to restrict the spread of COVID-19.

“We’ve had to use online services to stay connected with patrons and clients and this grant will help us review how we can use technology better and find new opportunities that will support our ongoing sustainability,” Ms Rintala said.

“Our $12 million refurbishment following last year’s floods is continuing and we are looking forward to welcoming patrons to the Townsville Cup next month, with the rest of the works on track to finish in September.”

Support available for North Queensland includes:

– Almost $200 million in Small Business COVID-19 Adaption grants

– Free online TAFE courses

– $70 million extension to Back to Work program with a new boost payment of up to $20,000 to employ an apprentice or trainee who was previously unemployed

– Free apprenticeships and traineeships for under 21s

– Payroll tax relief

– $1 billion in interest free loans

– Energy rebates for households and small and medium sized businesses

– 25% procurement target for small and medium sized businesses – $4 billion of support each year

For further information visitwww.business.qld.gov.au or call 1300 654 687.

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/7/22/townsville-turf-club-getting-ready-to-jump-into-covid-safe-operation