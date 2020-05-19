martedì, Maggio 19, 2020
Breaking News

GIUSTIZIA: SISTO (FI), SFIDUCIA? SPERIAMO IN FOLGORAZIONE SU VIA PALAZZO MADAMA

DECRETO-LEGGE EMERGENZA COVID-19: AVVIATO ESAME IN 1A COMMISSIONE

CS SCUOLA, AZZOLINA FIRMA DECRETO: VIA LIBERA ALL’ASSUNZIONE SU POSTI LIBERATI DAI…

PACCHETTO ECONOMIA CIRCOLARE

COMUNICATO: COVID-19 E COOPERAZIONE MULTILATERALE, AUDIZIONE ZAPPIA (ONU) E GUERRA (OMS) –…

COMUNICATO: ECONOMIA CIRCOLARE, AUDIZIONE ASSOCIAZIONI – MERCOLEDì DALLE 14 DIRETTA WEBTV

COMUNICATO: COVID-19, AUDIZIONE MIOZZO, PROTEZIONE CIVILE – MERCOLEDì ALLE 13.15 DIRETTA WEBTV

COMUNICATO: COMMISSIONE LAVORO, INTERROGAZIONI A RISPOSTA IMMEDIATA – MERCOLEDì ALLE 13 DIRETTA…

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS VLADIMIR MAKEI PARTICIPATES IN THE MEETING…

EU MINISTERS TO DISCUSS COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS FOR MEASURES TO REVIVE TRAVEL AND…

Agenparl

TOWNSVILLE HOSPITAL AND HEALTH BOARD TO WELCOME A NEW FACE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), mar 19 maggio 2020

The Townsville Hospital and Health Board will benefit from the experience and skills of new member Ms Georgina Whelan. In addition, Chair Mr Tony Mooney AM and three other members are being reappointed and four other members are retaining their positions.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles welcomed the news and said the combination of new skills and perspectives combined with the stability of the reappointments would maintain the strength of the Townsville Hospital and Health Service.

“Ms Whelan brings valuable experience as an oncology nurse as well as extensive skills as a hospital administrator to her role on the Board,” Deputy Premier Miles said.

“I am also pleased to announce the reappointments of Ms Nicole Hayes, Professor Ajay Rane OAM and Mrs Debra Burden.”

Member for Mundingburra Coralee O’Rourke said it’s a testament to the Boards’s past success and ability to work together that it’s able to provide continuity and performance and remain largely unchanged this year.

“I’m sure the Board members are excited to welcome Ms Whelan, who adds valuable skills and knowledge in clinical leadership, continuous improvement and the delivery of high standards of care to the team.

“It’s a team that has served the Townsville Hospital and Health Service and community extremely well and will continue to do so.”

The Townsville Hospital and Health Board, effective 18 May 2020:

  •        Mr Tony Mooney AM (Chair)
  •        Mrs Michelle Morton (Deputy Chair)
  •        Ms Georgina Whelan
  •        Ms Nicole Hayes
  •        Professor Ajay Rane OAM
  •        Mrs Debra Burden
  •        Ms Danette Hocking
  •        Mr Robert Whaleboat
  •        Mr Christopher Castles

The 16 Boards throughout Queensland are responsible under the Hospital and Health Boards Act 2011 for local performance of their health service and the delivery of public health services within their communities.

A complete list of all Hospital and Health Board appointments has been published in the 15 May 2020 edition of the Queensland Government Gazette.

ENDS

Sarah O’Rourke: 0437 781 040

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/5/19/townsville-hospital-and-health-board-to-welcome-a-new-face

Post collegati

ONE NEW APPOINTMENT TO TORRES AND CAPE HOSPITAL AND HEALTH BOARD

Redazione

TOWNSVILLE HOSPITAL AND HEALTH BOARD TO WELCOME A NEW FACE

Redazione

WEST MORETON HOSPITAL AND HEALTH BOARD UNCHANGED

Redazione

NEW APPOINTMENT TO NORTH WEST HOSPITAL AND HEALTH BOARD

Redazione

QLD COVID-19 – MON MAY 19: UNITE AND RECOVER AS CURVE STAYS FLAT

Redazione

SUNSHINE COAST HOSPITAL AND HEALTH BOARD WELCOMES THREE NEW MEMBERS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More