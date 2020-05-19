TOWNSVILLE HOSPITAL AND HEALTH BOARD TO WELCOME A NEW FACE

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), mar 19 maggio 2020

The Townsville Hospital and Health Board will benefit from the experience and skills of new member Ms Georgina Whelan. In addition, Chair Mr Tony Mooney AM and three other members are being reappointed and four other members are retaining their positions.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles welcomed the news and said the combination of new skills and perspectives combined with the stability of the reappointments would maintain the strength of the Townsville Hospital and Health Service.

“Ms Whelan brings valuable experience as an oncology nurse as well as extensive skills as a hospital administrator to her role on the Board,” Deputy Premier Miles said.

“I am also pleased to announce the reappointments of Ms Nicole Hayes, Professor Ajay Rane OAM and Mrs Debra Burden.”

Member for Mundingburra Coralee O’Rourke said it’s a testament to the Boards’s past success and ability to work together that it’s able to provide continuity and performance and remain largely unchanged this year.

“I’m sure the Board members are excited to welcome Ms Whelan, who adds valuable skills and knowledge in clinical leadership, continuous improvement and the delivery of high standards of care to the team.

“It’s a team that has served the Townsville Hospital and Health Service and community extremely well and will continue to do so.”

The Townsville Hospital and Health Board, effective 18 May 2020:

Mr Tony Mooney AM (Chair)

Mrs Michelle Morton (Deputy Chair)

Ms Georgina Whelan

Ms Nicole Hayes

Professor Ajay Rane OAM

Mrs Debra Burden

Ms Danette Hocking

Mr Robert Whaleboat

Mr Christopher Castles

The 16 Boards throughout Queensland are responsible under the Hospital and Health Boards Act 2011 for local performance of their health service and the delivery of public health services within their communities.

A complete list of all Hospital and Health Board appointments has been published in the 15 May 2020 edition of the Queensland Government Gazette.

