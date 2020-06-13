sabato, Giugno 13, 2020
TOWNS OF GEORGETOWN, GRAND LAKE STREAM JOIN RAPID RENEWAL SERVICE

(AGENPARL) – AUGUSTA (MAINE), sab 13 giugno 2020

Towns of Georgetown, Grand Lake Stream join Rapid Renewal Service

June 12, 2020
Secretary of State

Contact: Kristen Schulze Muszynski, 207-626-8404

Residents can now renew vehicle registrations online

AUGUSTA – Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap has announced that two additional Maine towns have launched Rapid Renewal, the Department of the Secretary of State’s online service for the renewal of motor vehicle registrations.

The Towns of Georgetown and Grand Lake Stream are now active Rapid Renewal participants.

Rapid Renewal is an e-commerce service allowing citizens to conduct business with municipal government and state government in one seamless online transaction. Rapid Renewal has gained national acclaim and Mainers have enthusiastically embraced it. While municipal participation in Rapid Renewal is optional, the service has now grown to 289 municipalities and has seen more than 2,006,985 transactions processed to date.

Both towns will accept payments via e-check and credit card. Residents can continue to visit the town offices to pay in person, but now also have the option of conducting these transactions online. Through Rapid Renewal, citizens can quickly and easily renew their vehicle registrations and pay their municipal excise taxes online, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Rapid Renewal may be accessed through https://www.maine.gov/sos/online_services/index.html , the Secretary of States site for online services.

Municipal officials who would like more information about participating in Rapid Renewal are encouraged to contact the Department of the Secretary of State at 626-8400 or by email at <a .

Fonte/Source: http://www.maine.gov/tools/whatsnew/index.php?topic=Portal+News&id=2705895&v=article-2017

