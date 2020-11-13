venerdì, Novembre 13, 2020
Breaking News

DDL ZAN: CONIUGARE LIBERTà DI PENSIERO E TUTELA DI TUTTE LE PERSONE

USA, AMANPOUR DELLA CNN PARAGONA TRUMP AI NAZISTI. «ASSALTO A QUEGLI STESSI…

SPORT, SPADAFORA: CONTINUIAMO A LAVORARE PER CAMBIARE IL VOLTO DELLE PERIFERIE ITALIANE

LA DEUTSCHE BANK VUOLE CHE VENGA IMPOSTA UNA “TASSA PRIVILEGIATA” SULLE PERSONE…

USA, TRUMP FIDUCIOSO DI RAGGIUNGERE I 270 VOTI PER IL COLLEGIO ELETTORALE

GOVERNMENT PLANS FOR POST-QUALIFICATION UNIVERSITY ADMISSIONS

NO TO VACCINE NATIONALISM, YES TO VACCINE MULTILATERALISM

DECISIONE PUBBLICA E PROCEDIMENTO AMMINISTRATIVO: AVVIO DISCUSSIONE IN SEDE REDIGENTE IN 1A…

COVID, ZONA ‘ROSSA’ PER CAMPANIA E TOSCANA

COVID, DE LUCA: SAREBBE MEGLIO MANDARE A CASA QUESTO GOVERNO

Agenparl
Image default
Home » TOWN OF VANCEBORO JOINS RAPID RENEWAL SERVICE

TOWN OF VANCEBORO JOINS RAPID RENEWAL SERVICE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – AUGUSTA (MAINE), ven 13 novembre 2020

Back to current news.

Town of Vanceboro joins Rapid Renewal Service

November 13, 2020
Secretary of State

Contact: Kristen Schulze Muszynski, 207-626-8404

Residents can now renew vehicle registrations online

AUGUSTA – Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap has announced that the Town of Vanceboro has launched Rapid Renewal, the Department of the Secretary of State’s online service for the renewal of motor vehicle registrations.

Rapid Renewal is an e-commerce service allowing citizens to conduct business with municipal government and state government in one seamless online transaction. Rapid Renewal has gained national acclaim and Mainers have enthusiastically embraced it. While municipal participation in Rapid Renewal is optional, the service has now grown to 302 municipalities and has seen more than 2,166,623 transactions processed to date.

The Town of Vanceboro will accept payments via e-check and credit card. Residents can continue to visit the administrative office to pay in person, but now also have the option of conducting these transactions online. Through Rapid Renewal, citizens can quickly and easily renew their vehicle registrations and pay their municipal excise taxes online, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Rapid Renewal may be accessed through https://www.maine.gov/sos/online_services/index.html , the Secretary of States site for online services.

Municipal officials who would like more information about participating in Rapid Renewal are encouraged to contact the Department of the Secretary of State at 626-8400 or by email at <a .

Fonte/Source: http://www.maine.gov/tools/whatsnew/index.php?topic=Portal+News&id=3606853&v=article-2017

Post collegati

TOWN OF VANCEBORO JOINS RAPID RENEWAL SERVICE

Redazione

MADISON MAN SENTENCED TO 3 YEARS FOR DRUG & GUN OFFENSES

Redazione

AREE DI SGAMBAMENTO CANI, PROSEGUE IL PIANO DI RIQUALIFICAZIONE. L’ASSESSORE MANCIOPPI: “LAVORI CHE GARANTISCONO PIù SICUREZZA E MAGGIORE FRUIBILITà”

Redazione

FURTHER BROADBAND UPGRADES COMING TO RURAL NEW BRUNSWICK

Redazione

MAJOR GIFT DONOR SPOTLIGHT: ERLAND “ERKIE” KAILBOURNE

Redazione

MAINE CDC ISSUES ‘DO NOT DRINK’ ORDER FOR SKOWHEGAN WATER SYSTEM

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More