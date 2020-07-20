(AGENPARL) – BRITISH COLUMBIA (CANADA), lun 20 luglio 2020 The applicant made a request to the Town of Gibsons (Town) for access to records relating to the Town’s decision to issue development permits to a company. The Town refused to disclose the records and information in dispute under s. 13(1) (advice or recommendations) of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act. The adjudicator found that s. 13(1) applied to most, but not all, of the disputed information. The adjudicator also found that the Town was not authorized to refuse to disclose some of the disputed information because it is information similar to an environmental impact statement under s. 13(2)(f).

Fonte/Source: https://www.oipc.bc.ca/orders/3447