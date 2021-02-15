martedì, Febbraio 16, 2021

TOWARDS REDOX-SWITCHABLE ORGANOCATALYSTS BASED ON BIDENTATE HALOGEN BOND DONORS

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP06612E, Paper
E. Engelage, H. Hijazi, M. Gartmann, L.-M. Chamoreau, B. Schöllhorn, S. M. Huber, C. Fave
Novel redox-switchable halogen bond donors were synthesized. Thermodynamic affinity constants towards anions have been determined by electrochemical and spectroscopic techniques. The compounds were successfully employed as effective organocatalysts.
