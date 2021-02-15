TOWARDS REDOX-SWITCHABLE ORGANOCATALYSTS BASED ON BIDENTATE HALOGEN BOND DONORS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 febbraio 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0CP06612E, Paper

E. Engelage, H. Hijazi, M. Gartmann, L.-M. Chamoreau, B. Schöllhorn, S. M. Huber, C. Fave

Novel redox-switchable halogen bond donors were synthesized. Thermodynamic affinity constants towards anions have been determined by electrochemical and spectroscopic techniques. The compounds were successfully employed as effective organocatalysts.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/VZwhpTCdIqg/D0CP06612E