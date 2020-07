(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 09 luglio 2020 The family of trefoil factor peptides brings hope to both research and industry to improve the treatment of chronic disorders. For the first time, a team succeeded in the synthesis and folding of the peptide TFF1.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200707113316.htm