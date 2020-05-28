TOWARDS GREATER NUCLEAR RESTRAINT: RAISING THE THRESHOLD FOR NUCLEAR WEAPON USE

(AGENPARL) – STOCKHOLM (SWEDEN) gio 28 maggio 2020 This report focuses on the risks that a lack of nuclear restraint pose for international security. After identifying some of the most problematic aspects of the current nuclear policies of the five nuclear weapon states (NWS), the report makes the case for greater restraint, including recommendations for reducing doctrinal ambiguity and more credible assurances that the threshold for nuclear weapon use remains high.

