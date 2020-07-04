TOWARDS ENHANCED SODIUM STORAGE OF ANATASE TIO2 VIA A DUAL-MODIFICATION APPROACH OF MO DOPING COMBINED WITH ALF3 COATING

Recent studies on anatase TiO2 have demonstrated its capability of performing as anode material for sodium-ion batteries (SIBs) even though, due to a poor conductivity, realistic applications have not been yet foreseen. In order to try to address this issue, herein we shall introduce a cost effective and facile route based on co-precipitation method for the synthesis of Mo-doped anatase TiO2 nanoparticles with AlF3 surface coating. The electrochemical measurements demonstrate that the Mo-doped anatase TiO2 nanoparticles deliver a ~40 % enhanced reversible capacity compared to pristine TiO2 (139.8 vs. 100.7 mAh g−1 at 0.1 C after 50 cycles) due to an improved electronic/ionic conductivity. Furthermore, upon the AlF3 coating, the overall system can deliver a much higher reversible capacity of 178.9 mAh g−1 (~80 % increase with respect to pristine TiO2) with good cycle stability and excellent rate capabilities up to 10 C. The experimental results indicate that the AlF3 surface coating could indeed effectively reduce the solid electrolyte interfacial resistance, enhance the electrochemical reactivity at the surface/interface region, and lower the polarization during cycling. The improved performance achieved using a cost-effective fabrication approach renders the dually-modified anatase TiO2 a promising anode material for high-performance SIBs.