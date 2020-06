(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 27 giugno 2020 Artificial intelligence is an important innovation in diagnostics, but the way these systems work is opaque. In a new article, researchers describe how they can make the AI show how it’s working, as well as let it diagnose more like a doctor, thus making AI more relevant to clinical practice.

