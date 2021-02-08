TOUR CLEVELAND STATE IN-PERSON OR ONLINE!

(AGENPARL) – CLEVELAND (TENNESSEE), lun 08 febbraio 2021

While colleges across the country made a shift to virtual learning because of the pandemic, campus tour processes also saw a major change. In-person campus tours became a thing of the past while virtual campus tours are now at an all-time high. Cleveland State Community College continues to offer the best of both worlds—in-person and virtual tours. With safety protocols in place including required face coverings, hand-sanitizing locations, sneeze guards, COVID-19 screening questions and social distancing policies, safety is still the top priority during these visits to CSCC’s campus.

In-person campus tours are currently available at each of the college’s three CSCC locations in Cleveland, Athens and Vonore by appointment on Monday – Thursday between the hours of 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

“I am very pleased that we are starting to bring prospective students on campus this spring,” stated Dr. Bill Seymour, CSCC President. “Nothing helps with a college-going decision more than actually being on the campus. With small groups and COVID-19 protocols, we can engage those who want to learn more about their community college.”

“Going on a campus tour is a way for students to explore and discover what they value and are really looking for in a college setting,” stated Holly Melton, Coordinator of Recruitment and Enrollment Development. “At the end of the day, you won’t be able to really see yourself at a college until you are able to feel yourself there. Whether you go on an in-person tour or view a virtual tour, it should make you feel something.”

Melton continued, “If you are excited, encouraged, motivated, a little anxious, or maybe even nervous—these are all emotions that will drive you to make the best college decision for yourself, and hopefully you will feel this way after you have seen what Cleveland State can offer you.”

For in-person campus tours, students will first meet with a Cleveland State representative where they will be provided with a general overview of campus, as well as steps for the enrollment process. Then, they will go on a tour of campus with safety protocols in place of masks and social distancing. Once the tour has concluded, if students would like to apply to the college, the representative will be able to assist with that process, as well. To schedule an in-person tour, please visit mycs.cc/campustour to complete the tour request form, and a staff member will contact you to schedule a tour at your preferred CSCC location.

If prospective students are not able to come in-person or prefer the virtual campus tour, they are also available for each of the three CSCC locations. To view the virtual tour for the main campus in Cleveland, visit mycs.cc/campus. For the Athens Center, visit mycs.cc/athenscenter and for the Monroe County Center, visit mycs.cc/monroecenter.

For more information on Cleveland State Community College, visit the website at clevelandstatecc.edu or email <a If you are interested in applying, visit mycs.cc/applynow. Students are currently enrolled online and on-campus through the CSCC main campus in Cleveland, Tennessee, as well as CSCC’s Athens Center in Athens, Tennessee and Monroe County Center in Vonore, Tennessee.

CSCC earned the Tennessee Board of Regent’s 2019 College of The Year. CSCC directly serves Bradley, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, and Polk Counties in Tennessee. The College System of Tennessee is the state’s largest public higher education system, with 13 community colleges, 27 colleges of applied technology and the online TN eCampus serving more than 140,000 students.

Source: http://www.clevelandstatecc.edu/news/news-article20.html