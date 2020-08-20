giovedì, Agosto 20, 2020
SCUOLE. BOLDRINI, DA SALVINI SOLO SCIACALLAGGIO NO OPPOSIZIONE

NAVALNY. QUARTAPELLE, ITALIA SOSTENGA RICHIESTA ESPATRIO PER CURE URGENTI

AUDIZIONI IN COMMISSIONE RIFIUTI

SYRIA SANCTIONS DESIGNATIONS

SYRIA SANCTIONS DESIGNATIONS

FESTA DI SAN RAIMONDO NONNATO, IL PAPA: AFFIDARSI A LUI PER LA…

IL CALDO AIUTERÀ LA DIFFUSIONE DELLA PANDEMIA?

SARDEGNA . MURA, NESSUNO LA VUOLE CHIUDERE, UNICI ASSEMBRAMENTI AUTORIZZATI DA SOLINAS.

TELEPHONE CONVERSATION BETWEEN DEPUTY MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS O.KRAVCHENKO AND…

MIGRANTI, MOGAVERO: NOI FIGLI INDEGNI DI UNA CIVILTà CHE CONOSCEVA LA “PIETAS”

TOUGH SHEETS OF NANOWIRES PRODUCED FLOATING IN THE GAS PHASE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 20 agosto 2020

Assembling nanostructured building blocks into network materials unlocks macroscopic properties inaccessible with monolithic solids, notably toughness and tolerance to electrochemical alloying. A method is reported for large-scale, continuous synthesis of silicon nanowires (SiNW) suspended in the gas phase and their direct assembly into macroscopic sheets. Performing gas-phase growth of SiNWs through floating catalyst chemical vapor deposition using an aerosol of gold nanoparticles eliminates the need for substrates, increasing growth rate by a factor of 500, reaching 1.4 μm s-1 and leading to very long SiNWs. The combined high aspect ratio (>210) and large concentration of SiNWs in the gas phase (1.5 x 107 cm-3) enable formation of macroscopic solids solely comprised of percolated SiNWs, such as free-standing sheets and continuous metre-long SiNW tapes. Sheet samples of small diameter SiNWs (<25 nm) combine extraordinary flexibility in bending, tensile ductility around 3%, and over 50-fold higher toughness than Si-based anodes (fracture energy 0.18 ± 0.1 J g-1).This synthesis and assembly process should be applicable to virtually any one-dimensional inorganic nanomaterial producible by thermochemical methods

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/mh/~3/qwVSwDtWcuk/D0MH00777C

