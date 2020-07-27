TOUGH GIRL :LESSONS IN COURAGE AND HEART FROM OLYMPIC GOLD TO THE CAMINO DE SANTIAGO

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 27 luglio 2020 “On a solo pilgrimage to walk the 500 miles of the Camino de Santiago in an attempt to reclaim her “inner tough girl” Carolyn Wood recalls the many triumphs and struggles of her life: the path to become a young Olympic athlete, coming out as gay in the 1970s after a brief marriage and motherhood, and the disillusionment and loss she experiences when a 30-year relationship suddenly comes to an end. Following several failed attempts at swimming, young Carolyn Wood finally conquers her fears and dives into unknown waters. By 1958 she sets a goal to make the 1960 Olympic team and, along with teammates and competitors, begins the arduous road to Rome. Losses, pain, fear, and fatigue accompany the rambunctious athlete as she finds her way through athletic training, school, and dealing with social gender expectations as she realizes she’s gay. Tough Girl artfully weaves Wood’s life story around the tale of her long walk on the Camino de Santiago, an effort to tap into her tough girl resilience so she can understand and accept the end of her long marriage.”–Publisher description.

