(AGENPARL) – gio 09 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Folklife Today Blog from the Library of Congress.

09/09/2021 11:04 AM EDT

The following is a guest blog post by liaison specialist Owen Rogers and is meant to supplement the Veterans History Project’s (VHP) Conducting Virtual Oral History Interviews in Light of the Covid-19 Pandemic. When I first began recording veterans’ oral histories for the Library of Congress, I was a volunteer interviewer using borrowed university equipment. […]

🔊 Listen to this