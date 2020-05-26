martedì, Maggio 26, 2020
TOTAL REVAMP NEEDED TO SECURE THE FUTURE OF AUSSIE TOURISM

(AGENPARL) – SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, mar 26 maggio 2020 Climbers ascend Uluru against the wishes of the traditional land owners, the Anandu people. A complete reset of Australia’s tourism industry is necessary to ensure its future success, according to global tourism expert, Professor Marianna Sigala at the University of South Australia . As debates continue about how and when to open Australia’s state and territory borders, Prof Sigala says we must…

Fonte/Source: https://unisa.edu.au/Media-Centre/Releases/2020/total-revamp-needed-to-secure-the-future-of-aussie-tourism/

