TOTAL FDI IN OMAN EXCEEDS RO 15 BILLION AT THE END OF Q1 OF 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MUSCAT (OMAN), dom 01 novembre 2020

The total foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Sultanate at the end of the first quarter of 2020 reached RO  billion, recording an increase by 5.9%, compared to the same period of 2019, when it was RO 15.06 billion. The foreign investment flow in Oman reached RO 851 million, according to the data on the preliminary results of the performance of foreign direct investment issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The United Kingdom ranked first for its FDI in Oman at the end of the first quarter of 2020, which reached RO 7.54 billion, up from RO 7.39 billion in the same period of 2019; followed by the United States of America, with an amount of RO 1.79 billion, up from RO 1.75 billion in the same period of 2019; and then by the United Arab Emirates, with an amount of RO 1.20 billion, compared to RO 1.16 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2019.

The FDI of Kuwait in Oman reached RO 916,800 million, up from RO 835,300 million, and that of China reached RO 760 million, up from RO 75 million, while the FDI from the Kingdom of Bahrain in Oman at the end of the first quarter of 2020 reached RO 402,300 million, up from RO 389,900 million at the same period of last year of 2019, and that from the state of Qatar reached RO 372,800 million, up from RO 344,400 million.   

The investments of the Republic of India in Oman till the end of the first quarter of 2020 reached RO 323,100 million, followed by the Kingdom of Netherlands at RO 304,700 million, up from RO 298,500 million in the same period of 2019. The FDI from the Republic of Switzerland reached RO 260,400, up from RO 251,100 million in 2019, while the investments of other countries in Oman till the end of the first quarter of 2020 reached RO 1.17 billion, declining from RO 1.37 billion in the same period of 2019.

The NCSI data also show that the FDI in oil and gas extraction activities in Oman acquired about RO 9.69 billion, up from RO 9.5 billion in the same period of 2019, while the FDI in the manufacturing sector at the end of the first quarter of 2020 reached RO 1.69 billion, up from RO 1.63 billion in 2019.

The data point out that FDI in the financial intermediation sector in Oman till the end of the first quarter of 2020 reached RO 1.36 billion, which is the same figure as that of the same period of 2019, while the foreign investment in the real estate sector activities in the Sultanate till the end of the first quarter of 2020 reached RO 1.14 billion, increasing from RO 724,700 million in 2019. The foreign investment in other activities in Oman till the end of the first quarter of 2020 reached RO 1.30 billion, increasing from RO 990,900 million in the same period of 2019.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ncsi.gov.om/News/Pages/NewsCT_20201101090458191.aspx

