(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), dom 13 giugno 2021 TOKYO (Reuters) – Toshiba Corp will change its slate of board director candidates for an unpcoming shareholder meeting as two previously nominated directors are stepping down, it said on Sunday, as crisis at the conglomerate deepened.

Audit committee chair Junji Ota and audit committee member Takashi Yamauchi will retire as board directors, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

The shake-up follows an investigation that found the company had colluded with the Japanese government to pressure investors.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by David Dolan)

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/toshiba-change-board-director-candidates-two-step/15411