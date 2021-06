(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 11 giugno 2021

PORTLAND, Maine: A Topsham man was sentenced today in federal court for being a felon in possession of firearms, Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark announced.

U.S. District Judge D. Brock Hornby sentenced Manesseh Massaline, 51, to 51 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Massaline pleaded guilty on January 5, 2021.

