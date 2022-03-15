(AGENPARL) – mar 15 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Headlines & Heroes Blog from the Library of Congress.
03/15/2022 03:00 PM EDT
Toni Stone was the first woman in history to play regularly in a major men’s professional baseball league.
Toni Stone: First Woman to Play Big-League Baseball.
