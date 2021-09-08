(AGENPARL) – mer 08 settembre 2021 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
September 8, 2021
TOMORROW: Secretary Raimondo to Deliver Remarks on President Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda at the City Club of Cleveland
Remarks will center on the importance of the Build Back Better agenda to the long-term strength of the U.S. business community
WASHINGTON – Tomorrow, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo will deliver remarks virtually at the City Club of Cleveland on how President Biden’s Build Back Better economic agenda – both the infrastructure bill and the reconciliation package – is critical to the long-term growth and strength of the American economy and business community.
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo
WHEN:
Thursday, September 9, 2021
2:30 PM EDT
WHERE:
Remarks delivered virtually with the City Club of Cleveland
