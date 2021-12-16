(AGENPARL) – gio 16 dicembre 2021 Experts to discuss best practices for workforce systems and partnerships []

Join Assistant Secretary Alejandra Castillo for an Expert Panel Discussion about the Good Jobs Challenge

Experts to Discuss Insights, Research, and Strategies on the Design of Effective Workforce Partnerships

EXPERT PANEL DISCUSSION

TOMORROW, FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17TH 2pm ET

In advance of the Good Jobs Challenge program deadline, EDA continues to provide resources and technical assistance for applicants to enhance their proposals. Tomorrow, Friday, December 17th, Assistant Secretary Alejandra Castillo will host a session focusing on employer engagement and sectoral partnership strategies.

Assistant Secretary Castillo will be joined by:

– Maurice Jones, CEO, OneTen

– Andy Van Kleunen, CEO, National Skills Coalition

– Maureen Conway, Vice President for Policy Programs and Executive Director, Economic Opportunities Program, The Aspen Institute

– Kimberly Shin, Managing Director, Talent Rewire

– Angela Hanks, Acting Assistant Secretary, ETA, U.S. Department of Labor

– Lexi Barrett, Senior Advisor, Office of the Secretary, U.S. Department of Education

The application deadline for the Good Jobs Challenge is January 26, 2022.

We look forward to seeing you tomorrow!

