(AGENPARL) – lun 15 novembre 2021 TOMORROW: EPA Administrator Regan Tackles Day Two of “Journey to Justice” Tour through New Orleans, Louisiana

WASHINGTON (Nov. 15, 2021) – On Tuesday, EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan will be in New Orleans, Louisiana to start day two of a week-long “Journey to Justice: Real EJ Conversations on Your Corner” trip through Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas spotlighting longstanding environmental justice concerns in historically marginalized communities and hear firsthand from residents dealing with the impacts of pollution in these areas. The Administrator will also discuss the benefits of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and the Build Back Better agenda, and the Administration’s commitment to delivering environmental justice.

Administrator Regan will be available for questions during a press gaggle each day. Gaggle times and locations are listed below. Media are encouraged to join walking tours and pool sprays throughout the trip, with logistical details listed below.

On Tuesday, Administrator Regan will be in New Orleans, LA where he will visit communities affected by toxic pollution. The Administrator will be joined by Dr. Beverly Wright and will hold an environmental justice roundtable discussion at The Deep South Center for Environmental Justice. He will also visit and meet with residents in St. John the Baptist and St. James Parish.

NOTE: Unless otherwise noted, press will be responsible for their own transportation and accommodations.

Administrator Michael S. Regan

Residents in communities severely affected by pollution

National and local environmental justice advocates

Additional stakeholders and leaders

What:

A week-long trip through Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas to highlight environmental justice concerns, hear from impacted communities and discuss solutions for communities most in need.

Tuesday, November 16: New Orleans, LA

• 9:25AM CST: Pool Spray of Environmental Justice Roundtable

Location: Deep South Center for Environmental Justice’s Office, 9801 Lake Forest Blvd. New Orleans, LA 70217

• 1:10PM CST: Tour of St. John the Baptist Parish Community

Location: River Parishes Community College, 181 Regala Park Road, Reserve, LA 70084

• 2:10PM CST: Press Gaggle at the end of the St. John the Baptist Parish Community Tour

Location: 215 W. 24th St., Reserve, LA 70084

• 3:20PM CST: Tour of St. James Parish Community

Location: St. Luke Church, 5030 LA-18, Saint James, LA 70086

Environmental Protection Agency, 1201 Elm Street, Suite 500, Dallas, TX 75270 United States

🔊 Listen to this