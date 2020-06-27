sabato, Giugno 27, 2020
Breaking News

GOVERNMENT TO PROTECT UK RESEARCH JOBS WITH MAJOR SUPPORT PACKAGE

GOVERNMENT UNVEILS £200 MILLION PACKAGE TO HELP INNOVATIVE BUSINESSES BOUNCE BACK

TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF THE NORWEGIAN COVID-19 CONTACT TRACING APP

BELGIAN DPA FINES CONTROLLER FOR SENDING A DIRECT MARKETING MESSAGE TO THE…

BELGIAN DPA IMPOSED A FINE OF 1,000 EUR ON AN ASSOCIATION THAT…

BELGIAN DPA IMPOSES FINE OF 1000 EURO ON A CONTROLLER FOR NOT…

DESIGNING FISCAL REDISTRIBUTION: THE ROLE OF UNIVERSAL AND TARGETED TRANSFERS

DAMPENING GLOBAL FINANCIAL SHOCKS: CAN MACROPRUDENTIAL REGULATION HELP (MORE THAN CAPITAL CONTROLS)?

A SURVEY OF RESEARCH ON RETAIL CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCY

WEALTH INEQUALITY AND PRIVATE SAVINGS: THE CASE OF GERMANY

Agenparl
Image default
Home » TOMATO LOVERS: GROW THE BEST BY RECOGNIZING AND SOLVING COMMON PROBLEMS

TOMATO LOVERS: GROW THE BEST BY RECOGNIZING AND SOLVING COMMON PROBLEMS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CORVALLIS (OREGON), sab 27 giugno 2020

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Knowing the hows and whys of tomato diseases gives gardeners a leg up for successfully growing the most-treasured of vegetables.

Brooke Edmunds, a horticulturist with Oregon State University Extension Service, troubleshoots the following common problems that might afflict your tomatoes as the season goes on.

Blossom drop: It’s usually caused by dry soil and dry winds, but also may be caused by a sudden cold spell, heavy rain or too much nitrogen. Usually not all blossoms will fall off, and another set of flowers will appear.

Blossom-end rot: The end of the fruit farthest away from the stem turns brown or black – a condition caused by irregular watering practices and calcium deficiency. It is most common in western Oregon. Water deeply and regularly. Add lime to the soil in the fall to increase the calcium level for next year’s crop.

Leaf roll: A physiological problem that is most often the result of heavy pruning or root injury. Some tomato cultivars display leaf rolling as a normal growth habit. Plants may lose leaves but will recover. Learn more in Extension’s guide on leaf roll.

Sunscald: Green tomatoes can get sunburned if exposed. There is no cure, only prevention by reducing foliage diseases that can cause leaf loss. Take care when pruning to protect the developing fruit.

Early and late blight: These are fungal diseases caused by warm, wet weather and characterized by irregular, greenish water-soaked spots on lower leaves and stems. The spots rapidly enlarge to form purplish black lesions, which girdle the stems and leaves, killing the foliage. Avoid overhead watering, give plants plenty of room, stake and prune to keep air circulating and plants dry. Remove diseased leaves.

Slow-ripening fruit: Temperatures above 85 degrees can slow the ripening of tomatoes, which ripen quickest at 70 degrees to 75 degrees. Wait for cooler weather to allow for vine-ripening to occur. Fruit just showing color changes can be picked and stored at room temperature to ripen.

For more information, photos and control methods for these and other tomato maladies, consult Pacific Northwest Plant Disease Management Handbook.

For general information about growing tomatoes, check out Extension’s publication Grow Your Own Tomatoes and Tomatillos (also available in Spanish: Cultive sus Propios Tomates y Tomatillos).

Fonte/Source: https://today.oregonstate.edu/news/tomato-lovers-grow-best-recognizing-and-solving-common-problems

Post collegati

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE IN INDIA LINKED WITH HIGHER RATES OF WOMEN SEEKING PERMANENT STERILIZATION

Redazione

TOMATO LOVERS: GROW THE BEST BY RECOGNIZING AND SOLVING COMMON PROBLEMS

Redazione

STUDY FINDS OREGON WORKPLACE SAFETY MONITORING NEEDS TO BE MORE TIMELY TO HELP WORKERS

Redazione

EFFECTS FROM LOW-LEVEL CONCENTRATIONS OF HARMFUL CHEMICALS PRESERVED THROUGH THREE GENERATIONS OF FISH

Redazione

UNDERGRAD-LED STUDY SUGGESTS LIGHT ENVIRONMENT MODIFICATIONS COULD MAXIMIZE PRODUCTIVITY

Redazione

GLOBAL STUDY FINDS AIR POLLUTION MAJOR RISK FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE REGARDLESS OF COUNTRY INCOME

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More