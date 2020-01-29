(agenparl) – toledo (ohio) mer 29 gennaio 2020

The University of Toledo will host the fifth annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day Saturday, Feb. 1, as the women’s basketball team entertains Kent State at 2 p.m. in Savage Arena.

National Girls & Women in Sports Day inspires girls and women to play and be active to realize their full power. The confidence, strength and character gained through sports participation are the very tools girls and women need to become strong leaders in sports and life, according to the National Girls & Women in Sports Day Coalition.

The day will showcase Toledo’s current female student-athletes, staff and coaches and thank them for their work.

The sports of soccer, volleyball, swimming and diving, golf, cross country, and track and field will be represented at the event, along with cheer and dance, on the Savage Arena concourse from 12:30 to 2 p.m., prior to the start of the women’s basketball game. Those teams will have their own station where they will host an activity and interact with fans.

There also will be videos and photos highlighting all nine Toledo women sports teams, as well as cheer and dance, throughout the game to recognize their accomplishments in the community, in the classroom, and in their respectively sports.

In addition, children have the chance to assist with anthem buddies, starting lineup, game ball presentation and guest in-game host. A link to sign up for one of these activities can be found on the Toledo Rockets’ website at https://utrockets.com/sb_output.aspx?form=86. Children also can play in a bounce house behind section 102 from pre-game until the end of halftime.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at the Toledo women’s basketball ticket central website, by calling .GOLD (4653), or stopping by the UToledo Athletic Ticket Office, located in the Sullivan Athletic Complex at Savage Arena. Groups of 15 or more may purchase general admission tickets for half off, only $7.50, prior to game day by contacting the ticket office.

