FÉDÉRATION INTERNATIONALE DE GYMNASTIQUE

MEDIA INFO

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES – MEN’S ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

PREVIEW ALL-AROUND FINAL

Who will be the new All-Around king?

HASHIMOTO Daiki (JPN)

TOKYO (JPN), 27 July 2021

Hashimoto Daiki (JPN)? Nikita Nagornyy (ROC)? Xiao Ruoteng (CHN)? Artur Dalaloyan (ROC)? Who will become the new king of the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics All-Around Wednesday at Tokyo 2020?

With reigning two-time Olympic champion Uchimura Kohei (JPN) no longer in contention, a successor is certain to emerge, and he might be Japanese. 19-year-old Hashimoto pulled away from the peloton of hopefuls to top Nagornyy, Xiao, and Dalaloyan – each World All-Around champions in their own right – during Saturday’s qualification. Each of the big four is a strong contender for the first individual gold to be awarded in Gymnastics at Tokyo 2020. No scores carry over from preliminaries, so everyone starts with a clean slate.

How it will play out: The 24 qualifiers, maximum two per country, are divided into groups of six and will rotate through the competition in groups. The top-scoring group from qualification (Hashimoto, Nagornyy, Xiao, Sun Wei (CHN), Joe Fraser (GBR) and Dalaloyan), will begin on Floor Exercise. Those who were in places 7-12 in qualification – Kitazono Takeru (JPN), Ahmet Onder (TUR), Brody Malone (USA), Sam Mikulak (USA), Adem Asil (TUR) and James Hall (GBR) – start on Pommel Horse. Those who qualified 13th-24th begin on Still Rings and Vault, respectively.

Look out for: Five of the past six Olympic champions also won the World All-Around title the year before the Games, which could be a good omen for 2019 World champion Nagornyy, who finished second to Hashimoto in qualification. No World Championships was held in 2020. Nagornyy is aiming to become only the second ROC male gymnast to win the Olympic All-Around title, after Alexei Nemov in 2000.

Do not count out Xiao, who is consistently among the best. After being passed over for the 2016 Olympic team, he was World All-Around champion in 2017, runner up in 2018, and the fourth-place finisher in 2019. A win would make him only the third Chinese man along with Li Xiaoshuang (1996) and Yang Wei (2008) to take the Olympic All-Around crown.

2018 World champion Dalaloyan has stunned with powerful, unflinching performances despite having undergone Achilles reconstruction surgery just a few months ago. The 25-year-old helped ROC capture its first team gold in 25 years Monday evening, and a similar outing in the All-Around could land him on the individual podium.

Fatigue could play a role in the outcome of the competition. Most of the medal contenders took part in the team final, but having to produce another six full routines for the third time in five days is going to be taxing for these gymnasts. On the other hand, nothing is as motivating as the prospect of an Olympic medal.

