Don’t miss the Closing Ceremony

Over the last two weeks, Olympians have amazed the world with their incredible performances, sportsmanship and heart, and united the world through the power of sport.

Now it is time to create one last unforgettable moment – a message to the world that we are stronger together. Be part of a spectacular ceremony bringing the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to an end.

Watch the ceremony on 8 August at 8 p.m. (JST).

