TOGETHER FOR THE SECURITY, STABILITY AND DEVELOPMENT OF THE SAHEL

(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, sab 16 maggio 2020

The world’s attention is legitimately focused on the global response to the coronavirus crisis. Despite its historic scale and intensity, COVID 19 does not rid us of the many other regional and global challenges we face. Quite the contrary: since it weakens the stability and development efforts of some countries, COVID-19 is an aggravating factor. We must therefore not only maintain our engagement with our partners but strengthen it.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/79416/together-security-stability-and-development-sahel_en