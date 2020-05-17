domenica, Maggio 17, 2020
TODAY’S ANNOUNCEMENTS BY FM TO GREATLY BOOST OUR RURAL ECONOMY AND INFRASTRUCTURE, AS WELL AS PROVIDE EMPLOYMENT TO CRORES OF POOR PEOPLE AND MIGRANT WORKERS: HOME MINISTER

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 17 maggio 2020

Ministry of Home Affairs

Today’s Announcements by FM to greatly boost our Rural Economy and Infrastructure, as well as provide Employment to crores of Poor people and Migrant Workers: Home Minister

The Economic Package to be a Game Changer for Health, Education and Business sectors: Shri Amit Shah

PM Modi’s leadership in handling COVID-19 has outshined several Developed Nations: Home Minister


Posted On:
17 MAY 2020 4:20PM by PIB Delhi

Union Minister for Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah, thanked Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman for today’s economic package announcements. He said, “Today’s announcements by Modi government will go a long way in realising the idea of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. These steps will prove to be a game changer for health, education and business sectors, which would provide employment to crores of poor.

Talking about allocation for rural India, Shri Shah said, “The additional allocation of Rs. 40,000 crores under MGNREGS by Modi government will not only help in generating employment for the poor and migrant workers, but will also help create durable livelihood assets”. This would greatly boost our rural economy and infrastructure, he added.

Home Minister hailed PM Modi’s leadership in handling COVID-19 and said that it has outshined several developed nations. “PM has resolved to prepare India for any such pandemic in the future, by strengthening and revamping India’s health sector. Modi government has decided to increase India’s health expenditure to create Infectious Diseases Hospital Blocks in every district, strengthening lab network and surveillance, and encouraging research. I am sure this foresight will take India way ahead in the medical sector”, he said.

Speaking on the decision on reimagining the Public Sector Enterprise Policy, focus on further improving Ease of Doing business through IBC related measures and decriminalisation provisions in the Companies Act, Shri Shah said that such decisions reflect PM Modi’s futuristic vision and commitment towards a self-reliant India.

Modi government has decided to increase borrowing limit of States, which will give them extra resource of Rs. 4.28 lakh crore, the Home Minister said. Talking about other funds already given to States, he added that the Centre had previously given Rs. 46,038 crore through devolution of taxes in April; Revenue Deficit Grants of Rs.12,390 crore; and, SDRF funds to the tune of Rs.11,000 crore.

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1624669

