TODAY, THE MINISTER LINAS LINKEVIčIUS IS MEETING WITH THE U.S. DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE S. BIEGUN

lunedì, Agosto 24, 2020
(AGENPARL) – VILNIUS (LITHUANIA), lun 24 agosto 2020 Today, on 24 August, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius will meet with the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun in Vilnius to discuss the situation in Belarus, topical issues of the bilateral relationship between Lithuania and the United States of America, NATO and defense cooperation.

Fonte/Source: //www.urm.lt/default/en/news/today-the-minister-linas-linkevicius-is-meeting-with-the-us-deputy-secretary-of-state-s-biegun

