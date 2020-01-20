21 Gennaio 2020
TODAY ! LUNCHTIME CONCERT – MARIE-LAURE GARNIER, CéLIA ONETO BENSAID, ALEXANDRE ETHèVE

(agenparl) – paris lun 20 gennaio 2020

Marie-Laure Garnier, soprano
Célia Oneto Bensaid, piano
Alexandre Ethève, mise en espace

Francis Poulenc
Voyage à Paris, FP 107, no 4
Hôtel,

FP 107, no 2 extrait de Banalités
Les Chemins

de l’amour, FP 106
George Gershwin
Summertime extrait de Porgy and Bess
The Man I Love
Deuxième Prélude pour piano
Alexander von Zemlinsky
Harlem Tänzerin, op. 27 no 8
Elend, op. 27 no 7
Afrikanischer Tanz, op. 27 no 9 extraits de Zwölf Lieder
Kurt Weill
Surabaya Johnny
Alabama Song
Je ne t’aime pas
Youkali
William Bolcom
Toothbrush Time
Song of Black Max
Amor

Marie-Laure Garnier © Musée d’Orsay / Sophie Crépy

 

