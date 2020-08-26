mercoledì, Agosto 26, 2020
ON CHINA'S CONTINUED COERCION OF THE UNITED KINGDOM

TODAY IN HISTORY – AUGUST 26

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – wed 26 august 2020
Today in History – August 26 [ https://www.loc.gov/item/today-in-history/august-26?loclr=eatod ]
On August 26, 1791, John Fitch and James Rumsey, rivals battling over claims to the invention, each were granted a federal patent for the steamboat. Continue reading [ https://www.loc.gov/item/today-in-history/august-26?loclr=eatod ].
Clickhere [ https://www.loc.gov/collections/today-in-history?loclr=eatod ] to search Today in History for other historic moments.
