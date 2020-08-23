domenica, Agosto 23, 2020
TODAY IN HISTORY – AUGUST 23

(AGENPARL) – dom 23 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to Today in History from the Library of Congress.
Today in History – August 23 [ https://www.loc.gov/item/today-in-history/august-23?loclr=eatod ]
On August 23, 1864, the Union navy captured Fort Morgan, Alabama, breaking the Confederate dominance of the ports of the Gulf of Mexico. Continue reading [ https://www.loc.gov/item/today-in-history/august-23?loclr=eatod ].
