domenica, Agosto 16, 2020
Agenparl

TODAY IN HISTORY – AUGUST 16

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – dom 16 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to Today in History from the Library of Congress.
Today in History – August 16 [ https://www.loc.gov/item/today-in-history/august-16?loclr=eatod ]
On August 16, 1939, New York Citys Hippodrome Theater closed its doors for the last time. Continue reading [ https://www.loc.gov/item/today-in-history/august-16?loclr=eatod ].
Clickhere [ https://www.loc.gov/collections/today-in-history?loclr=eatod ] to search Today in History for other historic moments.
