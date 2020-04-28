(AGENPARL) – mar 28 aprile 2020 You are subscribed to Today in History from the Library of Congress.

Today in History – April 28

Billy the Kid escaped from the Lincoln County, New Mexico jail house on April 28, 1881, killing two deputies on guard.

James Henry Neel Reed, known as Henry Reed, was born on April 28, 1884, in the Appalachian Mountains of Monroe County, West Virginia. Reed was a master fiddler, banjoist, and harmonica player whose amazing repertoire consisted of hundreds of tunes, as well as multiple performance styles.

Cameraman G. W. Billy Bitzer filmed Professor Leonidas and his troupe of dogs and cats in the film short "Stealing a Dinner" on April 28, 1899.

