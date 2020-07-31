TODAY IN DISNEY HISTORY: CASEY JR. CIRCUS TRAIN OPENS IN DISNEYLAND PARK, 1955

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), ven 31 luglio 2020

65 years ago—just 14 days after Disneyland opened in 1955—Casey Jr. Circus Train rolled into Fantasyland, delighting children and adult guests ever since. Casey Jr., the brave little engine known for his role in the 1941 animated film “Dumbo,” features individually designed and vibrantly painted train cars. Each animal cage and ornate sleigh is special, as guests clamored to ride in their favorite vehicle.

Train riders in the early days had relatively little to gaze upon, as the colorful train did not traverse through much scenery. However, that changed in 1956, when the Storybook Land Canal Boats opened. The miniature scenes of fairy tale villages and vistas provided the perfect backdrop to passengers aboard Casey Jr. Circus Train as well.

Since then, this whimsical attraction has remained largely unchanged. A charming addition in 1983 welcomed a lively new voice of the circus ringmaster, which became part of the narration. And, as always, when the train heads back to the station, alert travelers can hear Casey Jr. himself, giving that most famous of pep-talks, “I think I can, I think I can.”

