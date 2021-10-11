(AGENPARL) – lun 11 ottobre 2021 Hispanic Reading Room news & resources

Catch this program today at 6:00 PM ET

[Celebremos]

Join the Hispanic Reading Room at the Library of Congress and Consortium of Latin American Studies Programs (CLASP) in a virtual celebration of children’s and YA Latin American and Latinx literature. Hear from authors amplifying stories and voices from across Latin American and Latinx communities for young readers. We invite families, educators, and students to take part in this unique celebration during Hispanic Heritage Month.

This live virtual program will feature award-winning authors Angela Burke Kunkel (Digging for Words: José Alberto Gutiérrez and the Library He Built), Raúl the Third (¡Vamos! Let’s Go to the Market), Aida Salazar (Land of the Cranes), and Yamile Saied Méndez (Furia), in a conversation moderated by Dr. Ruth Quiroa.

