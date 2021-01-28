giovedì, Gennaio 28, 2021
Breaking News

USA, L’AMMINISTRAZIONE BIDEN CITATA IN GIUDIZIO PER BLOCCO DEL PETROLIO E LEASING…

JOINT COMMUNIQUé FOLLOWING THE PARIS MEETING OF FOREIGN MINISTERS OF LITHUANIA, LATVIA,…

BARTOLOMEO I: LA PANDEMIA, “RICHIAMO DISPERATO” DELLA NATURA AL SUO RISPETTO

SPEECH: PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 27 JANUARY 2021

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH THAI DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER AND FOREIGN MINISTER DON…

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH THAI DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER AND FOREIGN MINISTER DON…

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH PHILIPPINE SECRETARY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS LOCSIN

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH PHILIPPINE SECRETARY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS LOCSIN

27/01/2021 CURRENT AFFAIRS DEBATE ON THE ARREST AND DETENTION OF ALEXEI NAVALNY…

NELLA “FRATELLI TUTTI” LE RADICI DELLA PROFEZIA

Agenparl

TOA OIL COMPANY LTD.

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (D.C.), gio 28 gennaio 2021

Response of the Office of Mergers and Acquisitions
Division of Corporation Finance

January 27, 2021

Via Email

Takahiro Saito
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

Re: Tender offer by Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. for TOA Oil Co., Ltd.

Dear Mr. Saito:

We are responding to your letter dated January 27, 2021, addressed to Ted Yu and Christina Chalk. To avoid having to recite or summarize the facts set forth in your letter, we attach a copy of your letter and the accompanying letter from Japanese counsel. Unless otherwise noted, capitalized terms in this response letter have the same meaning as in your letter.

Based on the facts and representations in your letter, the Division of Corporation Finance will not recommend enforcement action under Exchange Act Rule 14e-1(c). This no-action position allows the Offeror to pay for tendered securities within five business days (as defined in your letter) after the expiration of the Offer, in accordance with Japanese law and practice.

The no-action relief is based on the representations made to the Division in your letter and the accompanying letter from Japanese counsel. Any different facts or conditions may require the Division to reach a different conclusion. Further, this response does not express any legal conclusion on the question presented or any views on any other questions that the transaction may raise.

Sincerely,

/s/ Christina Chalk

Christina Chalk

Senior Special Counsel
Office of Mergers and Acquisitions
Division of Corporation Finance

cc: Jonathan Stradling, Esq. (via email)

Fonte/Source: https://www.sec.gov/corpfin/toa-oil-company-012721-14e1

Post collegati

TOA OIL COMPANY LTD.

Redazione

HEPARIN MODULATES THE CELLULAR UPTAKE OF NANOMEDICINES

Redazione

VUUZLE MEDIA CORP., RONALD SHANE FLYNN, AND RICHARD MARCHITTO

Redazione

LEGACY COMMITTEE HEARS OF COVID-19 IMPACT ON THE ARTS

Redazione

EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF DAPAGLIFLOZIN WERE SIMILAR IN PATIENTS WITH TYPE 2 DM AND ATHEROSCLEROTIC CVD, REGARDLESS OF PAD.

Redazione

IN SEVERE COVID-19, ADDING LOPINAVIR–RITONAVIR TO USUAL CARE DID NOT IMPROVE MORTALITY AT 28 DAYS.

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More